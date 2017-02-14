Valentine's Day weddings
Tue, 02/14/2017 - 3:09pm | Rick Danzl
Judge Randy Rosenbaum conducts a marriage ceremony for Lori Cooper and Jacob Cross of Armstrong at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Rosenbaum dressed in his red robe to officiate in ceremonies for five couples married at the courthouse on Valentine's Day.
Videographer/Producer:
Rick Danzl
