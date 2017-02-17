Illini Preview: 'Took advantage of it to get better'
Fri, 02/17/2017 - 12:51pm | Scott Richey
Illinois freshman guard Te'Jon Lucas discusses how the Illini used their "bye" week to improve and his ability to get to the rim, while senior guard Malcolm Hill touches on defending Iowa's Peter Jok and what sparked the Illinois offense last week.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
