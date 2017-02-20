Illini Preview: 'It all starts with hustle plays'
Mon, 02/20/2017 - 7:15pm | Scott Richey
Illinois coach John Groce discusses the challenge Northwestern will present on Tuesday night at State Farm Center, while Malcolm Hill differentiates between hustle and skill plays from the Illini's win at Iowa before also tackling the wildcats. Te'Jon Lucas touches on the fight Illinois still has and his banged up hand before closes it out sharing his thoughts on how he's played of late.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
