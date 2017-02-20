N-G Top 10: Boys' Basketball Week 13
Mon, 02/20/2017 - 12:00pm | Jim Rossow
Since losing to Champaign Central, Mahomet-Seymour has won seven games in a row as well as a Corn Belt title. That's why the Bulldogs are back at No. 1 in our weekly boys' basketball rankings. Here's the rundown from sports editor Matt Daniels.
The News-Gazette
