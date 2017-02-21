Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, February 22, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Illini Recap: 'What stood out for me was our defense'
| Subscribe

Illini Recap: 'What stood out for me was our defense'

Tue, 02/21/2017 - 11:35pm | Scott Richey

Hear from Illinois coach John Groce and seniors Malcolm Hill and Maverick Morgan along with Northwestern coach Chris Collins after the Illini beat the Wildcats to sweep the season series.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments