Clark Street fire in Champaign
Fri, 02/24/2017 - 7:27am | John Dixon
An early morning, two-alarm fire heavily damaged a house at 908 W Clark Street in Champaign on Friday Feb. 24, 2017. Flames were visible through the roof when firefighters arrived shortly after 5 a.m.
Videographer/Producer:
John Dixon
