Wired In: Neelan Veloo
Sun, 02/26/2017 - 7:00am | Robin Scholz
Neelan Veloo, co-founder of AVA, talks about Cheqlo, a cross platform
Neelan Veloo, co-founder of AVA, talks about Cheqlo, a cross platform
app available on iOS, Android, and Web that seeks to make event-planning and event-going an easier and more efficient process. In Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
Videographer/Producer:
Robin Scholz
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.