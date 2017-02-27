N-G Top 10: Boys' Basketball Week 14
Mon, 02/27/2017 - 12:00pm | Jim Rossow
Three of the top 5 teams — No. 1 Mahomet-Seymour, No. 4 Champaign Central, No. 5 Rantoul — are in a loaded Class 3A regional at Combes Gym. The latest from sports editor Matt Daniels.
Videographer/Producer:
The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
2/27/2017
-
2/20/2017
-
2/13/2017
-
2/6/2017
-
1/30/2017
-
1/23/2017
-
1/16/2017
-
1/9/2017
-
1/2/2017
-
12/26/2016
-
12/19/2016
-
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.