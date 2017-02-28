Illini Preview: 'We have a lot to play for'
Tue, 02/28/2017 - 4:19pm | Scott Richey
Hear from Illinois coach John Groce and seniors Malcolm Hill and Maverick Morgan before the Illini take on Michigan State for Senior Night at State Farm Center at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
