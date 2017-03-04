Richey: Loss necessitates lengthy tourney run
Beat writer Scott Richey took a little time after Illinois' 62-59 loss at Rutgers, but even that didn't change much about his postgame rundown.
Good analysis Scott.
You kept your comments measured, but I could tell by your tone that you are very disapponted--as are all Illini fans. We were certainly expecting a much different result and it's highly unlikely this team will walk it through to the championship game like the 98-99 club did.
Have a feeling that having to keep it professional as a N-G beat writer helped you tame the emotions.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.