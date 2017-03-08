Video: Danville tops Moline to advance
Wed, 03/08/2017 - 1:02am | Anthony Zilis
Behind a strong performance from Kendle Moore, the Danville boys basketball team beat Moline, 61-45, to advance to Friday's Class 4A Ottawa Sectional final.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
