Video: Mark Smith, Edwardsville top Danville to take sectional

Sat, 03/11/2017 - 12:49am | Anthony Zilis
Danville was looking for its first sectional title in 23 years, but Mark Smith and Edwardsville had other plans. The Vikings put up a fight, but the highly-touted senior exploded for 45 points in front of Ohio State coach Thad Matta and Nebraska coach Tim Miles to led the Tigers to an 81-59 win.
