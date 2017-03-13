Illini Preview: 'This is not about me'
Mon, 03/13/2017 - 8:52pm | Scott Richey
Illinois interim coach Jamall Walker discusses being elevated to his new role and what his focus is as the Illini start NIT play against Valparaiso, while guards Malcolm Hill and Tracy Abrams share their thoughts on moving forward with the season after the coaching change.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
