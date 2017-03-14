MJs Minute: Michelle Murphy
Tuscola native Michelle Murphy graduated from Eastern Illinois, where she was the student body president, with no real eye on what was next. Then a call from Chapin Rose asking her to help with his campaign got her rolling and then she branched off into other various ventures. Today, the 28-year-old owns FieldHouse 219, a sports bar in Monticello, she volunteers with the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity at the University of Illinois and also in wedding planning with Dashing Events. “You make the time if you want to do it all,” she said. Murphy stopped by The News-Gazette to talk about all her interests with our Marcus Jackson.
