Illini Preview: 'Glad he was hired'
Sun, 03/19/2017 - 3:17pm | Scott Richey
Illinois forward Michael Finke discusses the hire of new Illini coach Brad Underwood, while interim coach Jamall Walker previews Illinois' second round NIT game against Boise State. The Illini and Broncos tip off at 8 p.m. Monday at State Farm Center.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
