Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, March 21, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Richey: Motivated Illini just keep winning
| Subscribe

Richey: Motivated Illini just keep winning

Tue, 03/21/2017 - 12:35am | Scott Richey

Beat writer Scott Richey gives a quick rundown of Illinois' 71-56 win against Boise State in the second round of the NIT.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments