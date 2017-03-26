Video: Danville's Kendle Moore named Player of the Year
Sun, 03/26/2017 - 12:00am | Anthony Zilis
All-Area Player of the Year Kendle Moore scored 21.5 points per game on 51.1 percent shooting this season and averagd 2.9 steals and 3.5 assists as he led the Danville to their first regional title in 16 years.
