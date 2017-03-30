Game of the Week: Centennial at SJ-O baseball
Thu, 03/30/2017 - 12:00pm | Anthony Zilis
Once a week during the spring sports season, Anthony Zilis will spotlight area teams with a video story. Have a matchup you'd like to nominate? Email our prep sports coordinator at azilis@news-gazette.com.
First up:
Check out highlights of St. Joseph-Ogden senior Mason Coon's dominant pitching performance in a 6-1 win over Centennial on Wednesday.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
