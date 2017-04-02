Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, April 2, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Getting Personal: Lisa Hinchliffe
| Subscribe

Getting Personal: Lisa Hinchliffe

Sun, 04/02/2017 - 12:00am | Robin Scholz

 Lisa Hinchliffe talks about her love of Urbana at the University of Illinois Library in Champaign on Thursday, March 3, 2017.

Videographer/Producer: 
Robin Scholz
Loading Video...
Sections (3):News, Local, Living

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments