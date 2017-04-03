Cubbie Conversation, April 3, 2017
Mon, 04/03/2017 - 12:00pm | Mike Goebel
Season 2 kicks off in St. Louis, where our Cubs expert — J.J. Lockwood — took in Sunday night's 4-3 loss to the hated Cardinals. Despite some good-natured ribbing from Cardinal fans, Lockwood enjoyed his time in enemy territory.
Videographer/Producer:
The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
4/3/2017
-
11/7/2016
-
10/31/2016
-
10/24/2016
-
10/17/2016
-
10/10/2016
-
10/3/2016
-
9/26/2016
-
9/19/2016
-
9/12/2016
-
9/5/2016
-
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.