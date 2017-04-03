Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Cubbie Conversation, April 3, 2017
Mon, 04/03/2017 - 12:00pm | Mike Goebel

Season 2 kicks off in St. Louis, where our Cubs expert — J.J. Lockwood — took in Sunday night's 4-3 loss to the hated Cardinals. Despite some good-natured ribbing from Cardinal fans, Lockwood enjoyed his time in enemy territory.

Videographer/Producer: 
The News-Gazette
