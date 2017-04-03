Those Who Served: Ralph Langenheim
Mon, 04/03/2017 - 4:51pm | Heather Coit
Ralph Langenheim, a WWII U.S. Navy veteran, shares his experience with the Normany Landings.
Videographer/Producer:
Heather Coit
Loading Video...
Ralph Langenheim, a WWII U.S. Navy veteran, shares his experience with the Normany Landings.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.