David Farrell sentenced to 10 years
Mon, 04/10/2017 - 3:53pm | Heather Coit
Judge Roger Webber sentences David Farrell to 10 years to the Department of Corrections for the shooting death of Farrell's son, Matthew Farrell. Sentencing took place at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Monday, Aprl 10, 2017.
Videographer/Producer:
Heather Coit
