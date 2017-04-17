Cubbie Conversation, April 17, 2017
Mon, 04/17/2017 - 12:00pm | Jim Rossow
The Cubs are .500 and hitting the baseball without much success. Yet expert J.J. Lockwood isn't panicking. In fact, he used this week's Ebertfest — and that cool statue of Roger Ebert outside Champaign's Virginia Theatre — to give the defending champs two thumbs up.
Videographer/Producer:
The News-Gazette
