MJs Minute: Jan Seeley

Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon co-director Jan Seeley visited our studios to chat with Marcus Jackson about this weekend's races, which as of Monday had 17,300 registered participants. "We do have some room," she said. "We’ve been fielding calls from people all day ‘I didn’t know it was going to close.’ I think we can take 1,000 to 1,500 more.' "

