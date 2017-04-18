MJs Minute: Jan Seeley
Tue, 04/18/2017 - 6:00am | Jim Rossow
Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon co-director Jan Seeley visited our studios to chat with Marcus Jackson about this weekend's races, which as of Monday had 17,300 registered participants. "We do have some room," she said. "We’ve been fielding calls from people all day ‘I didn’t know it was going to close.’ I think we can take 1,000 to 1,500 more.' "
Videographer/Producer:
The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
4/18/2017
-
4/11/2017
-
4/4/2017
-
3/21/2017
-
3/14/2017
-
3/7/2017
-
2/28/2017
-
2/21/2017
-
2/14/2017
-
2/7/2017
-
1/31/2017
-
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.