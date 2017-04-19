Game of the Week: Teutopolis at Tuscola softball
Wed, 04/19/2017 - 11:59am | Anthony Zilis
The Tuscola softball team dropped Teutopolis, 11-1, in five innings in a dominant performance on Tuesday. Morgan Day tallied four hits and scored the game-winning run, and Ashton Smith pitched five 1-run, 4-hit innings.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.