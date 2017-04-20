Hugh Dancy at Ebertfest
Thu, 04/20/2017 - 2:12pm | Marcus Jackson,
Actor Hugh Dancy discusses his appearance on behalf of the film "Hysteria" during Roger Ebert's Film Festival on Thursday at Hyatt Place in Champaign. Read more from Dancy here
Videographer/Producer:
Marcus Jackson
