Hugh Dancy at Ebertfest
Thu, 04/20/2017 - 2:12pm | Marcus Jackson, NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM

Actor Hugh Dancy discusses his appearance on behalf of the film "Hysteria" during Roger Ebert's Film Festival on Thursday at Hyatt Place in Champaign. Read more from Dancy here

Videographer/Producer: 
Marcus Jackson
