Hosting Norman Lear
Fri, 04/21/2017 - 2:43pm | Marcus Jackson,
Ray Elliott, who has taught English and journalism at area high schools and at the University of Illinois, is serving as a host to Norman Lear and Ben Lear at this year’s Ebertfest. He tells of his experience so far with Ben and what he’s most looking forward to with Norman.
Videographer/Producer:
Marcus Jackson
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.