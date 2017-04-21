Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Hosting Norman Lear
Fri, 04/21/2017 - 2:43pm | Marcus Jackson, NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM

Ray Elliott, who has taught English and journalism at area high schools and at the University of Illinois, is serving as a host to Norman Lear and Ben Lear at this year’s Ebertfest. He tells of his experience so far with Ben and what he’s most looking forward to with Norman.

Marcus Jackson
