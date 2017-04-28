Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Those Who Served: Robert Alsop
Those Who Served: Robert Alsop

Fri, 04/28/2017 - 4:41pm | Heather Coit

Robert Alsop, a member of the Army Security Agency who intercepted North Korea messages in the Korean War, shares his experience from that time in Champaign on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. 

Heather Coit
