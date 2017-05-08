Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, May 8, 2017 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News D.J. Williams to transfer

Champaign's new crime scene van
| Subscribe

Champaign's new crime scene van

Mon, 05/08/2017 - 4:50pm | John Dixon

INSIDE LOOK: The Champaign Police Department gave photo editor John Dixon a tour of its new $40,000 crime scene van on Monday.  Grab the slider on this photo to see the changes

Videographer/Producer: 
John Dixon
Loading Video...

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments