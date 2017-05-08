Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

CPD new Crime Scene van

Mon, 05/08/2017 - 4:50pm | John Dixon

The Champaing Police Dept. unveils it's new $40,000 crime scene van, replacing it's nearly 20 year-old predecessor. 

