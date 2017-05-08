Cubbie Conversation, May 8, 2017
Mon, 05/08/2017 - 12:00pm | Mike Goebel
There's bad news (18-inning loss, players nicked up) and worse news (the Cubs are in third place in the NL Central). J.J. Lockwood is not a happy camper today but, he says, don't panic just yet.
Videographer/Producer:
The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
5/8/2017
-
5/1/2017
-
4/24/2017
-
4/17/2017
-
4/10/2017
-
4/3/2017
-
11/7/2016
-
10/31/2016
-
10/24/2016
-
10/17/2016
-
10/10/2016
-
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.