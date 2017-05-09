Rep. Rodney Davis meets constituents
More than 200 constituents gather outside Rep. Rodney Davis's Champaign office with many waiting to meet the congressman in 10-minute intervals on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
Who do these people think they are?
"He's saying that he's representing all of his constituents, but he's not representing me. He's not seeing what I see. He's not hearing what I hear. And he certainly is not speaking for me."
Sorry, Missy, but are you on crack? YOU didn't elect him. YOU didn't give him your vote. YOU certainly wouldn't vote for him if even if he gave you the shirt off his back. He's just as much your Congressman as Durbin is my Senator, the guy who I have yet to support on even one vote he's made in his career politician years. Yes, you are his constiuent, but he wasn't elected by those who actually did vote for him to serve only YOUR interests. That's not how it works.
But it is sort of cute watching the lefties squirm and try to figure out how the system works, isn't it :)
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.