Hill: 'I had fun with it'
Fri, 05/12/2017 - 3:08pm | Scott Richey
Less than 24 hours before graduation, Malcolm Hill got in a workout at the ARC. The soon-to-be former Illinois guard is headed to Las Vegas after graduation to continue to train for the start of his professional career. Before that, however, he spoke about what his four years at Illinois and upcoming graduation meant to him.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
