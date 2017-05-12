UMS Rocket Launch
Fri, 05/12/2017 - 3:19pm | Heather Coit
Math teacher, Christopher Moller, and his sixth-grade students launch their rockets at Lohmann Park in Urbana on Friday, May 12, 2017. Sixth graders took turns launching and recording their rocket launches thanks to a $250 grant through the CU Schools Foundation. The students began the project at the start of April and have been learning trigonometry function along with other math skills.
Comments
