UI Commencement 2017
Sat, 05/13/2017 - 3:23pm | Holly Hart
Nick Offerman shares his words of wisdom with the UI Class of 2017 at Memorial Stadium on Saturday morning.
Videographer/Producer:
Holly Hart/Heather Coit
Loading Video...
