A Question For Mayor/Mom
Sun, 05/14/2017 - 7:00am | Robin Scholz
Champaign mayor Deb Feinen, Urbana mayor Diane Marlin and Savoy mayor Joan Dykstra answer the question 'What's the single-most important parenting quality you learned from your own mom and that you use with your own children?' They were in Mayor Feinen's office in Champaign on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
