Tilmon to Mizzou: What it means
Mon, 05/15/2017 - 11:14am | Jim Rossow
The date for the 2017 Braggin' Rights Game hasn't been set yet. But Monday's news that one-time UI signee Jeremiah Tilmon will play his basketball at Missouri has many fans anxious for the annual grudge match in St. Louis. The latest from sports editor Matt Daniels.
The News-Gazette
