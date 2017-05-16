St. Matthew Catholic School volcanoes
Tue, 05/16/2017 - 4:37pm | Heather Coit
Sixth graders in Cindy Gumbel and Franky Hack's classes end the school year with colorful eruptions from their volcano project at St. Matthew Catholic School in Champaign on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Gumbel spearheaded the volcano unit 20 years ago.
Heather Coit
