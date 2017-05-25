Senior Day at Central
Thu, 05/25/2017 - 6:00am | Jim Rossow
Cory Rodeheaver of Spectrum Design Group had some fun with Tuesday's tradition outside Champaign Central High School — where seniors drive by, horns blaring, to mark their last day.
Videographer/Producer:
Dawn Bane/courtesy
