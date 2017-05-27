300 miles: Walking from Arthur to Nashville
Sat, 05/27/2017 - 7:00am | Robin Scholz
Lindsey Yoder, 14, talks about her upcoming walk at her home in rural Arthur on Thursday, May 25, 2017. She will walk 300 miles to Nashville, Tenn., in hopes of bringing awareness to the issue of human trafficking. Her excursion will take 27 days, beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday and ending June 24.
Videographer/Producer:
Robin Scholz
