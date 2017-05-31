Game of the Week: IHSA Boys' State Track Championships
Wed, 05/31/2017 - 9:00am | Anthony Zilis
The area won five state championships last weekend, one trophy and many more medals. Check out highlights from an exciting weekend at state track.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.