Illini freshmen finding their way
Wed, 05/31/2017 - 5:15pm | Jim Rossow
Since Tuesday, orange canvas bags have been easy to spot around campus. — a clear sign that the incoming UI freshmen summer registration has begun. Any student who lives within 500 miles of campus is required to attend registration on campus, meeting advisers and receiving I-cards. Summer registration will continue for five weeks.
Hannah Auten/The News-Gazette
