SJ-O teams sent off in style
Thu, 06/01/2017 - 5:01pm | Jim Rossow
St. Joseph-Ogden High School 's baseball and softball teams departed on Thursday for this weekend's state tournaments in the Peoria area. Many community members came out to show their support, bringing signs, window chalk and flags. "It’s just a good community and program here," Colton Hale, pitcher and third baseman for the Spartan baseball team, said.
