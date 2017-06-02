Homer Soda Fest: Pop one open
Fri, 06/02/2017 - 5:32pm | Jim Rossow
The annual Homer Soda Festival, projected to draw up to 15,000 thirsty guests who will get the chance to sample up to 250 different bottled pops, begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. Hannah Auten visited the tiny town as setup was underway Friday for a preview.
Videographer/Producer:
Hannah Auten/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
