Central celebrates the final out
Mon, 06/05/2017 - 8:49pm | Jim Rossow
Watch Champaign Central lock up its first trip to state since 1968, courtesy prep sports coordinator Anthony Zilis. More highlights coming soon.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
