Game of the Week: Central mounts incredible comeback in Super
Tue, 06/06/2017 - 2:24pm | Anthony Zilis
Champaign Central trailed 6-0 after the third inning and 6-2 in the sixth, but the Maroons scored 11 runs in the last two innings to complete the comeback and punch their ticket to state.
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
