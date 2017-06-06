MJs Minute: Pedro Heller
Tue, 06/06/2017 - 6:00am | Jim Rossow
With a hand in two of downtown Champaign's more popular stops — Esquire and Black Dog — owner Pedro Heller knows how to run a business. He stopped by our downtown studios to chat with Marcus Jackson about downtown's past and future.
Videographer/Producer:
The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
-
-
6/6/2017
-
5/16/2017
-
5/9/2017
-
4/25/2017
-
4/18/2017
-
4/11/2017
-
4/4/2017
-
3/21/2017
-
3/14/2017
-
3/7/2017
-
2/28/2017
-
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.