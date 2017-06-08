Central baseball: State sendoff
Thu, 06/08/2017 - 4:48pm | Jim Rossow
Champaign Central on Thursday afternoon left McKinley Field for the state baseball tournament in Joliet. Hear and see why the Maroons are feeling so good about their chances.
Videographer/Producer:
Hannah Auten/The News-Gazette
