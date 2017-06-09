VIDEO: Champaign Central loses heartbreaker
Fri, 06/09/2017 - 1:01pm | Anthony Zilis
Champaign Central fought back from a 3-0 deficit in the Class 3A state semi-final to Marian Central to tie the game in the top of the seventh. Then, an errant throw to third base on a double-steal allowed Marmion to score the walk-off run.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.