VIDEO: Central baseball takes home 4th-place trophy
Sat, 06/10/2017 - 2:16pm | Anthony Zilis
Champaign Central coach John Staab discusses his team's surprising run to state after accepting the Class 3A fourth-place trophy on Saturday.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
